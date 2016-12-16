版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 17日 星期六 02:58 BJT

BRIEF-Prism says Oscar Ruiz resigns as CFO

Dec 16 Prism Resources Inc :

* Prism announces change in management

* Prism Resources Inc - Oscar Ruiz Franco has tendered his resignation as Chief Financial Officer

* Prism Resources Inc - In interim, Scott Ross, a director and corporate secretary of company, will act as interim Chief Financial Officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

