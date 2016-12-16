版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 17日 星期六 03:45 BJT

BRIEF-Employers Holdings appoints Michael S. Paquette as CFO

Dec 16 Employers Holdings Inc -

* Employers Holdings, Inc. appoints Michael S. Paquette as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

* Employers Holdings Inc - Paquette's employment with company will commence on January 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

