BRIEF-Colibri announces signing of LOI to acquire Canadian Gold Resources Ltd

Dec 16 Colibri Resource Corp -

* Colibri announces signing of a letter of intent to acquire Canadian Gold Resources Ltd.

* Colibri Resource Corp- As consideration for transaction, Colibri will issue an aggregate of about 26.7 million common shares for a total of $4 million to CGR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

