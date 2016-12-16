版本:
2016年 12月 17日

BRIEF-Choice Hotels International increases dividend, share repurchase authorization

Dec 16 Choice Hotels International Inc:

* Choice hotels international increases dividend and share repurchase authorization

* Board has approved a 5% increase in quarterly cash dividend on company's common stock from $0.205/share to $0.215/share

* Increasing number of shares authorized under its long-standing share repurchase program by 3 million shares. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

