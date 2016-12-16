版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 17日 星期六 04:42 BJT

BRIEF-Robert Tarter to become non-executive chairman of Carver Bancorp

Dec 16 Carver Bancorp Inc

* Robert Tarter to become non-executive chairman of Carver Bancorp; Deborah Wright retires from board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

