版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 17日 星期六 05:14 BJT

BRIEF-Rocky Brands says CEO David Sharp resigns

Dec 16 Rocky Brands Inc

* Says CEO and President David Sharp resigned

* Rocky Brands, Inc. announces appointment of Mike Brooks as Chief Executive Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐