BRIEF-Dorian LPG adopts shareholder rights plan

Dec 16 Dorian LPG Ltd

* Dorian LPG Ltd - Sets trigger at 15%

* Dorian LPG Ltd - Shareholder rights plan will replace company's existing rights plan that is due to expire pursuant to its terms on December 20, 2016

* Dorian LPG Ltd. adopts shareholder rights plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

