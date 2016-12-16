版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 17日 星期六 06:09 BJT

BRIEF-Schmitt Industries announces retirement of the Chairman of the Board

Dec 16 Schmitt Industries Inc

* Schmitt Industries Inc. announces retirement of the Chairman of the Board of Directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

