BRIEF-CGI reports additional specific share repurchase program as part of normal course issuer bid

Dec 16 Cgi Group Inc :

* CGI Group - intends to purchase for cancellation up to 1.5 million class a subordinate voting shares under an additional specific share repurchase program

* CGI Group - program will form part of current normal course issuer bid renewal of which was announced on Jan 27, for up to 21.4 million class a shares

* CGI announces additional specific share repurchase program as part of normal course issuer bid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

