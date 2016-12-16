版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 17日 星期六 05:42 BJT

BRIEF-Clearwater paper acquires Manchester Industries

Dec 16 Clearwater Paper Corp :

* Clearwater Paper Corp - deal for $68.25 million

* Clearwater Paper Corp- clearwater paper believes acquisition will be immediately accretive

* Clearwater paper acquires manchester industries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐