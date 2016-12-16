版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 17日 星期六 06:37 BJT

BRIEF-Integra Gold names Gordana Scekic interim CFO

Dec 16 Integra Gold Corp :

* Says Gordana Scekic appointed interim CFO

* Integra Gold Corp- Travis Gingras has left company and is no longer CFO

* Integra gold announces departure of CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐