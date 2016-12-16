BRIEF-Laramide resources announces private placement

Dec 16 Laramide Resources Ltd :

* Laramide Resources Ltd- non-brokered private placement of up to 12 million units of company at a price of c$0.30 per unit

* Laramide Resources - also plans to use proceeds to close previously announced acquisition of uri's wholly owned subsidiary hydro resources, inc

* Laramide Resources Ltd- plans to use proceeds of offering to advance its uranium projects

