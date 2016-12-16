版本:
BRIEF-Xerium announces exchange offer to exchange its 9.5% senior secured notes

Dec 16 Xerium Technologies Inc :

* Xerium technologies - plan to exchange $480 million principal amount of outstanding 9.500% senior secured notes due 2021

* Xerium announces exchange offer to exchange its unregistered 9.500% senior secured notes issued in august 2016 for registered 9.500% senior secured notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

