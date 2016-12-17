版本:
BRIEF-Onex to acquire Parkdean Resorts

Dec 16 Onex Corp

* Agreed to acquire Parkdean Resorts for 1.35 billion stg

* Onex to acquire Parkdean Resorts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

