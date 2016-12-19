版本:
BRIEF-Cathedral Energy sells its flowback and production assets to Ideal Completions for $17.8 mln

Dec 19 Cathedral Energy Services Ltd

* Says disposition will result in an estimated loss on sale for accounting purposes of approximately $6.5 million

* entered into agreement to sell its flowback,production testing assets to Ideal Completions for $17.8 million

* Cathedral Energy Services announces sale of flowback and production testing division assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

