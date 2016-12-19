版本:
中国
2016年 12月 19日

BRIEF-Marine Harvest nominated to purchase farming assets on the east coast of Canada

Dec 19 Marine Harvest Asa :

* Says acquisition price on a cash and debt free basis is C$15 million

* Marine Harvest nominated to purchase farming assets on the east coast of Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

