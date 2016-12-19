BRIEF-Brainstorm reaches agreement with FDA to proceed with NurOwn phase 3 trial

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 19 Brainstorm Cell Therapuetics Inc
* Sees to commence an international phase 3 trial with NurOwn in ALS in 2017
* plans to submit application in Israel that will allow patient access to NurOwn as treatment granted hospital exemption
* Says has reached general agreement with FDA to proceed to a phase 3 trial
* sees submission of application for hospital exemption for NurOwn in Israel successful end of phase 2 meeting in 2017
* Brainstorm reports on successful end of phase 2 meeting with FDA, upcoming phase 3 trial and planned application for hospital exemption for NurOwn
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.