版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 19日 星期一 18:45 BJT

BRIEF-Ideal Completion Services to acquire flowback and production testing assets from Cathedral Energy Services

Dec 19 Cathedral Energy Services Ltd -

* Ideal completion services to acquire flowback and production testing assets from Cathedral Energy Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐