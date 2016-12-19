版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 19日 星期一 18:46 BJT

BRIEF-Yirendai appoints Chaomei Chen as independent director

Dec 19 Yirendai Ltd -

* Yirendai strengthens board of directors with appointment of Chaomei Chen as independent director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

