BRIEF-Rennova Health prices $12,350,000 public offering

Dec 19 Rennova Health Inc

* Rennova Health Inc -Underwritten public offering of 12,350 shares of its series h convertible preferred stock at a per share price to public of $1,000

* Rennova Health, Inc. prices $12,350,000 public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

