BRIEF-Gran Tierra Energy announces 2017 guidance

Dec 19 Gran Tierra Energy Inc

* 2017 guidance includes 1,200 to 1,500 BOEPD of production from Brazil

* Gran Tierra Energy Inc. announces 2017 guidance: Capital budget of $ 200-250 million expected to deliver 34,000-38,000 BOEPD with production growth of 25 to 40% over anticipated 2016 average Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

