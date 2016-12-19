版本:
BRIEF-Hercules provides interim Q4 2016 portfolio update

Dec 19 Hercules Capital Inc

* Hercules provides interim Q4 2016 portfolio update and expects to exceed its debt investment portfolio target of $1.35 billion by year-end 2016

* Hercules Capital Inc total annual 2016 new commitments anticipated to exceed $800.0 million

* Hercules capital says debt investment portfolio well positioned for increases short term interest rates, adding potentially $0.02 net investment income annually Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

