版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 19日 星期一 19:26 BJT

BRIEF-MediciNova announces phase 2b trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in progressive MS will continue as planned following DSMB review of interim efficacy analysis

Dec 19 MediciNova Inc

* MediciNova announces phase 2b trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in progressive MS will continue as planned following DSMB review of interim efficacy analysis

* Results of final data analysis from study are expected in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐