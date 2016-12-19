版本:
BRIEF-Memorial Production Partners LP further extends forbearance agreements with noteholders and receives additional extension of waiver under credit facility

Dec 19 Memorial Production Partners Lp

* Memorial Production says in addition, MEMP reached new agreement with lenders under revolving credit facility to extend waiver through January 13, 2017

* Memorial Production Partners LP further extends forbearance agreements with noteholders and receives additional extension of waiver under credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

