BRIEF-Mitel to divest mobile business Xura Inc's parent company

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
Dec 19 Mitel Networks Corp
* Mitel signs definitive agreement to divest mobile business
* Mitel Networks - as a result of divestiture, Mitel expects to record a significant write-down of goodwill relating to transaction in Q4 of 2016
* Mitel Networks Corp says has entered into a definitive agreement to divest its mobile division to parent company of Xura Inc
* Mitel Networks - deal for $350 million in cash, a $35 million non-interest bearing promissory note and an equity interest in Sierra Private Investments L.P.
* Cash portion of purchase price is subject to adjustments for closing working capital and indebtedness
* Intends to implement share buyback program in conjunction with full evaluation of capital structure
* Mitel Networks Corp says cash proceeds from sale will be used to pay down Mitel's existing credit facility
* Proceeds from sale of mobile division will not be used to repurchase Mitel shares
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.