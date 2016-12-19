版本:
BRIEF-Airmedia enters into amendment no. 2 to merger agreement

Dec 19 Airmedia Group Inc

* Airmedia enters into amendment no. 2 to merger agreement for going private transaction

* Airmedia Group Inc - merger agreement amendment no. 2 extends termination date to June 30, 2017

* Airmedia Group Inc - under terms of merger agreement, co could terminate merger agreement if not been completed by December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

