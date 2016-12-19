版本:
BRIEF-Macdonald mines announces $1 mln non-brokered private placement financing

Dec 19 MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd

* MacDonald Mines Exploration - intends non-brokered private placement basis, up to 12.3 million "flow-through" units of co at price of $0.07 per ft unit

* MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd - proceeds derived from sale of ft units will be used for Canadian exploration expenses

* MacDonald mines announces $1,000,000 non-brokered private placement financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

