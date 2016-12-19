版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 19日 星期一 19:23 BJT

BRIEF-Gran Tierra Energy forecasts 2017 capital budget of $ 200-250 mln

Dec 19 Gran Tierra Energy Inc

* Gran Tierra Energy Inc announces 2017 guidance: capital budget of US$ 200-250 million expected to deliver 34,000-38,000 boepd with production growth of 25 to 40 percent over anticipated 2016 average Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

