BRIEF-The Mosaic Company to acquire Vale Fertilizantes for $2.5 billion

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 19 Mosaic Co
* The Mosaic Company to acquire vale fertilizantes for $2.5 billion
* Mosaic Co says acquisition is expected generate over $80 million of after-tax synergies
* Mosaic Co says expects that U.S. Phosphate production facilities will continue to operate at high rates in order to meet strong and growing global demand
* Mosaic Co says deal expected to be accretive in 2018
* Mosaic Co says to fund acquisition with $1.25 billion in cash, which co plans to raise through issuance of debt, and about 42.3 million shares of its common stock
* Acquisition will add approximately 8,000 employees, bringing Mosaic's global headcount to approximately 17,000
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.