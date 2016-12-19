BRIEF-Resolute Energy anticipates 2017 production of 24,000-28,000 boepd

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 19 Resolute Energy Corp:
* Resolute Energy Corporation provides production and cost guidance; Announces 2017 capital budget
* Sees 2017 annual production of 8.7 to 10.2 million barrels of oil equivalent
* Expect that 2016 production will be at high end of previously announced guidance range
* Sees 2017 anticipated capital budget of $210 to $240 million
* Approximately 11,600 mmbtu of gas production is hedged in 2017
* 2017 plan production is anticipated to be between 24,000 and 28,000 boe per day
* Expect to refinance revolving credit facility during Q1 of 2017
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.