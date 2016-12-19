版本:
BRIEF-Prometic to submit biologics license application for plasminogen with U.S. FDA

Dec 19 Prometic Life Sciences Inc

* Prometic initiates rolling submission of its biologics license application ("BLA") for plasminogen with U.S. FDA

* On target for an expected commercial launch of plasminogen in USA in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

