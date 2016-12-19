BRIEF-Columbus Mckinnon raises $50 mln in equity financing

Dec 19 Columbus Mckinnon Corp

* Columbus Mckinnon Corp says has entered into a definitive agreement to sell 2.3 million shares of its common stock in a private placement

* Columbus Mckinnon - to use net proceeds to fund in part acquisition of stahl cranesystems, reducing amount of post-acquisition leverage,cost of debt

* Columbus Mckinnon raises $50 million in equity financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: