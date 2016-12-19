版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 19日 星期一 20:11 BJT

BRIEF-Zomedica opens investigational new animal drug application with FDA center

Dec 19 Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp

* Intends to validate ZM-007 and ZM-012 drugs as safe and effective for veterinary use in dogs.

* Zomedica opens investigational new animal drug application with FDA center for veterinary medicine for anti-diarrheal medication zm-007 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐