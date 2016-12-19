版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 19日 星期一

BRIEF-Pfizer receives approval in the european union for nimenrix in infants six weeks of age and older

Dec 19 Pfizer Inc -

* Pfizer receives approval in the european union for nimenrix(TM) (meningococcal group A, C, W-135, and Y conjugate vaccine) in infants six weeks of age and older Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

