版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 19日 星期一 20:11 BJT

BRIEF-Amedisys to buy Home Staff

Dec 19 Amedisys Inc

* Amedisys inc - under terms , associated home care will acquire substantially all of assets of home staff from fallon health and vna care network

* Amedisys announces definitive agreement to acquire home staff, llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐