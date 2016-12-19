版本:
2016年 12月 19日

BRIEF-Tonix Pharmaceuticals' PTSD phase 3-ready drug candidate, TNX-102 SL, granted breakthrough therapy designation by FDA

Dec 19 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp

* Prepare to initiate phase 3 honor study in q1 of 2017

* Tonix pharmaceuticals' ptsd phase 3-ready drug candidate, tnx-102 sl, granted breakthrough therapy designation by the fda Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

