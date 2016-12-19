版本:
BRIEF-Lands' End names Jerome Griffith CEO

Dec 19 Lands End Inc

* Griffith will succeed joseph boitano and james gooch, who have served as co-interim ceos since september 26, 2016

* Lands' end names jerome griffith chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

