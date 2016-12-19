版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 19日 星期一

BRIEF-Uniqure appoints Matthew Kapusta as chief executive officer

Dec 19 Uniqure NV

* Uniqure appoints Matthew Kapusta as chief executive officer

* Uniqure NV says Kapusta will continue to serve as an executive member of uniqure board of directors

* Uniqure NV says Matthew Kapusta has served as interim CEO since September 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

