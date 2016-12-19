BRIEF-WellCare issues 2017 annual guidance

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 19 WellCare Health Plans Inc
* WellCare issues 2017 annual guidance
* WellCare Health Plans Inc says reaffirmed its full-year 2016 guidance
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $6.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* WellCare says 2017 Medicaid health plans premium revenue to be affected by elimination of Medicaid reimbursement revenue associated with affordable care act health insurer fee moratorium
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.35 to $5.45
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $6.00 to $6.25
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.