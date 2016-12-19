BRIEF-Redknee Solutions Inc announces receipt of superior proposal and commencement of matching period

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 19 Redknee Solutions Inc
* Redknee Solutions Inc announces receipt of superior proposal and commencement of matching period
* Received an unsolicited offer from ESW Capital LLC and Wave Systems Corp
* Redknee Solutions says under ESW Capital's offer, co would complete private placement of 800,000 series a shares of co, share purchase warrant to ESW Capital Investor
* Board unanimously determined, that ESW Capital's offer constitutes a superior proposal
* Under offer warrant would entitle ESW Capital Investor to acquire a number of common shares equal to $60 million
* Redknee solutions says under Capital's offer, co would complete private placement, common share purchase warrant to ESW Capital investor for proceeds of $83.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.