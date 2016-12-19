BRIEF-Ameris Bancorp announces highly accretive joint venture with USPF and an agreement with regulators concerning BSA

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 19 Ameris Bancorp
* Ameris Bancorp announces highly accretive joint venture with USPF and an agreement with regulators concerning BSA
* On Dec 16, 2016, Ameris Bank entered into a stipulation to issuance of a consent order with its bank regulatory agencies
* Company expects earnings accretion in first year of approximately 7%-8%
* Ameris Bank consented to issuance of a consent order relating to weaknesses in its bank secrecy act compliance program
* Ameris Bank will incur additional non-interest expenses associated with implementation of corrective actions
* Ameris Bancorp says to incur charge for a one-time expense of about $0.10 per share in q4 of 2016, minimal impact to operating results expected for 2017
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.