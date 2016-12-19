版本:
BRIEF-Canadian Solar gets 49.3 mln stg refinancing with Natwest

Dec 19 Canadian Solar Inc

* Secured GBP 49.3 million ($62.8 million) non-recourse term loan facilities to refinance a portfolio of 10 solar power plants

* Canadian solar secures GBP 49.3 million refinancing with natwest for 50 megawatts solar power projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

