BRIEF-xG Technology agrees to buy Vislink Communication Systems

Dec 19 xG Technology Inc

* Vislink acquisition to help xG realize overall revenues of at least $60 million in 2017

* xG technology signs final definitive business purchase agreement to acquire vislink communication systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

