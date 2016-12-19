BRIEF-Concordia International Corp provides business update

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 19 Concordia International Corp
* Decided to further reduce expenses by terminating its current contract sales team that was promoting donnatal
* Intends to redirect its resources to other potential pdt with photofrin opportunities
* Announced it will be removed from Nasdaq Biotech Index (nbi) effective prior to market opening on monday
* Paid first installment of its earn-out to Cinven relating to co's october 2015 acquisition of amdipharm mercury limited
* Believes that it has access to sufficient liquidity to meet all of its near term financial obligations
* Termination of company's phase 3 trial for photodynamic therapy with photofrin
* Concordia international corp provides business update
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.