公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 19日 星期一

BRIEF-Lands End names Jerome Griffith as CEO

Dec 19 Lands End Inc

* Lands End inc says Jerome Griffith will also join lands' end board of directors

* Lands End names Jerome Griffith chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

