BRIEF-Pulse Seismic announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

* Pulse Seismic Inc - duration of normal course issuer bid will be from December 21, 2016 through December 20, 2017

* Pulse Seismic - Toronto stock exchange has accepted Co's notice of intention to purchase through normal course issuer bid up to 3.5 million common shares

* Pulse Seismic Inc announces renewal of normal course issuer bid