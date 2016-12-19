版本:
BRIEF-ATC Europe announces acquisition of FPS Towers in France

Dec 19 American Tower Corp :

* American Tower and PGGM expect to fund equity portion of transaction proportionally to their interests in joint venture

* American tower expects to fund debt portion

* ATC Europe announces acquisition of FPS Towers in France Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

