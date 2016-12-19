版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 19日 星期一 21:31 BJT

BRIEF-ManTech acquires Edaptive Systems

Dec 19 ManTech International Corp

* ManTech acquires Edaptive Systems

* ManTech International Corp says acquisition will be slightly accretive to 2017 financial results

* ManTech International Corp says funded acquisition from cash on hand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

