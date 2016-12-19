版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 19日 星期一 21:24 BJT

BRIEF-LKQ Corporation to sell OEM glass manufacturing business to Vitro SAB

Dec 19 LKQ Corp:

* LKQ Corporation agrees to sell OEM glass manufacturing business to Vitro SAB

* Sale price is $310 million

* As part of transaction, LKQ and Vitro entered into a multi-year supply agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐