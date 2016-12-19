版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 19日 星期一 21:26 BJT

BRIEF-Portola Pharmaceuticals enters loan agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer

Dec 19 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Portola Pharmaceuticals enters into $50 million loan agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer for continued development of andexxa (andexanet alfa)

* Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc - under terms of agreement, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer will each loan Portola $25 million

* Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc - under terms of agreement, principal and interest will be repaid primarily through royalties on andexxa commercial sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐